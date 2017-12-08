NESN Soccer Show: Manchester Derby, MLS Cup 2017 Predictions

This is one of the most packed periods on the soccer calendar.

Now that 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying is over, international soccer gives way to the club game, as domestic, continental and global competitions vying for the soccer world’s attention. This is the case in early December in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, Major League Soccer and elsewhere.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard recap the final gameday of the Champions League group stage, examine the latest in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s presidential election and preview this weekend’s biggest games: the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United; the Derby d’Italia between Inter Milan and Juventus; MLS Cup 2017 between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC.

Watch the above video for this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

