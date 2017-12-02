New Washington Wizards G-League Team Chooses Painfully Weird Nickname

Photo via Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Images.

Ah, the minor leagues. Where budding young talent, cheap beer and bizarre nicknames come together.

Case in point, the newly-founded Capital City Go-Go.

The Washington Wizards announced the name of their new G-League affiliate, and you read that right, their nickname will be the “Go-Go.” The name is an homage to to Go-Go music, a funk genre that gained traction in the Greater D.C. area during the 60’s and 70’s.

The G-League has no shortage of bizarre names, from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to the Reno Bighorns. And while Go-Go is a nice tribute to music meaningful to the area, it really is an odd name for a professional sports team.

One fan probably best articulated the sentiment surrounding the name:

Ok, so I guess we have officially run out of names for teams. — Papa Hicks (@Papa_Hicks) December 2, 2017

We’re looking forward to see the different marketing ploys the Go-Go will use in the future.