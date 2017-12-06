New York Giants Owners Send Letter To Fans Apologizing For How Bad Team Is

The New York Giants have been bad this year, and their ownership group is sorry about it.

The 2-10 Giants have had quite possibly the worst public relations stretch of any team this season, reaching a point where Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch sent a letter to season ticket holders. The move is an attempt to likely try and salvage any shred of the remaining respect those who have invested so much money in the team.

Here’s a portion of what the letter sent Tuesday had to say, which was obtained by the New York Daily News:

“As owners of this franchise, our goal is to deliver the highest quality of football to you, and we know we have fallen short of that goal this season. We will conduct a diligent and thorough search for a new head coach and general manager.

“We know you and all of our fans have been frustrated this year, and many of you have voiced your disappointment and displeasure. Your passion for our franchise does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate your continued support as we move forward to provide you with a renewed sense of Giants Pride.”

Since last Tuesday, the Giants benched quarterback Eli Manning, who up until that point had started 210-straight games. They then lost with quarterback Geno Smith under center on Sunday, and finally fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Tuesday.

Though the damage has been done, Manning will reportedly return to his role as a starter Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, so at least Giants fans have something (kind of) to look forward to.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com via USA TODAY Sports Images.