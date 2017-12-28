New York Tabloids Destroy Eli Apple After Giants Suspend ‘Rotten’ Corner

Eli Apple might be a nightmare for the New York Giants, but he’s a dream come true for the New York tabloids.

The Giants talented but troubled cornerback has been a popular punching back during his team’s dreadful 2017 season. Apple’s unprofessional behavior led to him being inactive for four consecutive weeks earlier this season, and a spat with a coach Wednesday prompted the Giants to suspend their 2016 first-round pick for their season finale. Furthermore, when asked about the altercation, Apple reportedly told reporters, “I gotta take a s–t” and left the Giants locker room.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at New York’s newspaper scene Thursday morning:

The Big Apple tabloids turn on Eli Apple … pic.twitter.com/M5BVOleX5b — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 28, 2017

Never a dull moment in the Big Apple.

Given his tumultuous season, and the fact that teammate Landon Collins says he’s a “cancer” in the locker room, Apple might’ve played his last game as a member of the Giants. Although, there might be hope for the 22-year-old, if he just stops listening to his mom.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images