NFL Injury Report: Week 13 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

9 a.m.: A handful of running backs highlight those questionable entering Week 13. First, the good news, courtesy of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
And the bad:
8:50 a.m.: Here’s a list of guys who already have been ruled out:
8:45 a.m. ET: We’re getting down to crunch time — in both real life and fantasy.
December marks the unofficial beginning of the NFL’s home stretch, as teams jockey for playoff position (or 2018 draft position) this weekend. Week 13 also is the final week of the regular season in many fantasy football leagues, meaning you’ll be keeping an extra close eye on who’s in and who’s out for Sunday.
We’ve got you covered in that regard. Keep it here throughout the day for injury reports, inactive announcements and in-game injury developments as today’s game unfolds.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP