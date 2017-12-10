NFL Injury Report: Week 14 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

11:41 a.m.: Here’s a handy roundup of actives and inactives for the 1 p.m. ET slate, courtesy of ESPN’s Field Yates:
11:38 a.m.: It appears Sterling Shepard will play for the Giants, while Ameer Abdullah’s absence for Detroit gives Tion Green’s stock a boost.
11:30 a.m.: It’s official: Tyrod Taylor is inactive for the Bills, meaning Nathan Peterman will start.
Matthew Stafford also is active and will start for the Lions in Tampa Bay, while Amari Cooper will suit up for the Oakland Raiders.
10:19 a.m.: Running back Doug Martin is getting the start over Peyton Barber in Tampa Bay, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
10:10 a.m.: There are conflicting reports on the status of New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, but ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan expects him to suit up.
8:40 a.m.: It’s not looking good for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
We have a positive update on Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, though.
Here are a few more updates on some notable players battling injury:
8:30 a.m.: We begin with some important quarterback news: Rookie Nathan Peterman is expected to start for the Buffalo Bills over Tyrod Taylor, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night.
It looks like Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will give it a go despite an injured throwing hand.
8:25 a.m. ET: The stakes are high in Week 14 — both for NFL teams and for fantasy owners.
The fantasy football playoffs start this week in many leagues, which means owners will be paying close attention to who’s in and who’s out across the NFL. We’ve got you covered on that front, from early-morning injury reports to inactive lists to in-game injury updates.
Let’s get started.
