NFL Injury Report: Week 16 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

11:37 a.m.: ESPN’s Field Yates gives us the always-handy rundown of notable actives and inactives for the 1 p.m. slate:
11:34 a.m.: Good news for Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints: The star wide receiver officially is active vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Elsewhere in the NFC South, Cameron Brate (hip) will play against the Carolina Panthers.
Samaje Perine also will give it a go for the Redskins against the Denver Broncos.
11:30 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Washington Redskins’ and New England Patriots’ backfields today.
11:15 a.m.: Let’s start with the wideouts. Here’s the latest on a few big-name wide receivers, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
11 a.m. ET: The holiday season is upon us, which only can mean one thing: Time to stress over those fantasy football lineups.
Several key players are battling injuries at this time of the year, and while some already have been ruled out, the fate of others won’t be decided until right before game time.
We’ve got you covered, though. Keep it here for the latest pre-game injury updates, as well as actives and inactives as they’re announced and injury developments throughout the day.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP