NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots Can Clinch AFC East Title This Weekend

Here’s a look at the current NFL standings and playoff picture entering Week 14:

AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2; AFC North leader)

2. New England Patriots (10-2; AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4; AFC South leader)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6; AFC West leader)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4; first wild card)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-5; second wild card)

In the hunt: Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), Buffalo Bills (6-6), Oakland Raiders (6-6)

Long shots: New York Jets (5-7), Miami Dolphins (5-7), Cincinnati Bengals (5-7), Houston Texans (4-8), Indianapolis Colts (3-9), Denver Broncos (3-9)

Eliminated: Cleveland Browns (0-12)

NFC

1. Minnesota Vikings (10-2; NFC North leader)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2; NFC East leader)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-3; NFC West leader)

4. New Orleans Saints (9-3; NFC South leader)

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-4; first wild card)

6. Carolina Panthers (8-4; second wild card)

In the hunt: Atlanta Falcons (7-5), Detroit Lions (6-6), Green Bay Packers (6-6), Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

Long shots: Washington Redskins (5-7), Arizona Cardinals (5-7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-9), San Francisco 49ers (2-10), New York Giants (2-10)

Some observations:

— The Patriots can clinch their ninth consecutive AFC East title before they even take the field Monday night in Miami. A Bills loss or tie at home versus the Colts on Sunday would give New England the division crown, which it also can earn by beating or tying the Dolphins the following day.

— A Buffalo loss or tie also would secure a playoff spot for the Steelers, who can clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie against the Ravens. The Patriots and Steelers will meet next Sunday in Pittsburgh, with the winner of that game gaining a huge leg up in the battle for home-field advantage.

— Every playoff team in the AFC won this past weekend.

— There’s a new top dog in the NFC. The Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday night allowed the Vikings, who have won eight straight, to leapfrog them. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North title with a win or tie Sunday against the Panthers (or losses/ties by the Lions and Packers) and is looking to become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

— The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against Los Angeles Rams or a Cowboys loss or tie.

— There are lots of intriguing/important matchups this weekend: Saints at Falcons (Thursday night), Raiders at Chiefs, Vikings at Panthers, Eagles at Rams, Seahawks at Jaguars and Ravens at Steelers (Sunday night).

