NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots In Precarious Position Entering Steelers Showdown

Here’s a look at the current NFL standings and playoff picture entering Week 15:
AFC
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2; AFC North leader)
2. New England Patriots (10-3; AFC East leader)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4; AFC South leader)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-6; AFC West leader)
5. Tennessee Titans (8-5; first wild card)
6. Buffalo Bills (7-6; second wild card)
In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (7-6), Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), Oakland Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Long shots: New York Jets (5-8), Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)
Eliminated: Houston Texans (4-9), Denver Broncos (4-9), Indianapolis Colts (3-10), Cleveland Browns (0-13)
NFC
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2; NFC East leader)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3; NFC North leader)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4; NFC West leader)
4. New Orleans Saints (9-4; NFC South leader)
5. Carolina Panthers (9-4; first wild card)
6. Atlanta Falcons (8-5; second wild card)
In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (8-5), Detroit Lions (7-6), Green Bay Packers (7-6), Dallas Cowboys (7-6)
Long shots: Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
Eliminated: Washington Redskins (5-8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-9) Chicago Bears (4-9), San Francisco 49ers (3-10), New York Giants (2-11)
Some observations:
— The Steelers and Eagles are the only teams that have clinched playoff berths thus far. Both have clinched their respective divisions, as well.
— Sunday’s New England-Pittsburgh showdown will go a long way toward deciding who earns home-field advantage in the AFC. The Patriots would vault into first place with a win, but a loss would eliminate them from contention for the No. 1 seed. The Pats could come out of the weekend ranked as low as third if they lose and the Jaguars beat the Texans.
— Patriots vs. Steelers is the only game this week that features two teams currently in playoff position. Rams vs. Seahawks and Chargers vs. Chiefs both should be fun, though.
— The Bills, Ravens and Chargers are locked in a dead heat for the second wild-card spot in the AFC, with Buffalo currently holding the edge thanks to a complicated tiebreaker system.
L.A. has a chance to overtake Kansas City as the AFC West leader in their head-to-head matchup Saturday night. The red-hot Chargers have an easy schedule the rest of the way, closing out the regular season with games against the Jets and Raiders.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP