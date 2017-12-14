NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots In Precarious Position Entering Steelers Showdown

Here’s a look at the current NFL standings and playoff picture entering Week 15:

AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2; AFC North leader)

2. New England Patriots (10-3; AFC East leader)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4; AFC South leader)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-6; AFC West leader)

5. Tennessee Titans (8-5; first wild card)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-6; second wild card)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (7-6), Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), Oakland Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Long shots: New York Jets (5-8), Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

Eliminated: Houston Texans (4-9), Denver Broncos (4-9), Indianapolis Colts (3-10), Cleveland Browns (0-13)

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2; NFC East leader)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3; NFC North leader)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4; NFC West leader)

4. New Orleans Saints (9-4; NFC South leader)

5. Carolina Panthers (9-4; first wild card)

6. Atlanta Falcons (8-5; second wild card)

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (8-5), Detroit Lions (7-6), Green Bay Packers (7-6), Dallas Cowboys (7-6)

Long shots: Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

Eliminated: Washington Redskins (5-8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-9) Chicago Bears (4-9), San Francisco 49ers (3-10), New York Giants (2-11)

Some observations:

— The Steelers and Eagles are the only teams that have clinched playoff berths thus far. Both have clinched their respective divisions, as well.

— Sunday’s New England-Pittsburgh showdown will go a long way toward deciding who earns home-field advantage in the AFC. The Patriots would vault into first place with a win, but a loss would eliminate them from contention for the No. 1 seed. The Pats could come out of the weekend ranked as low as third if they lose and the Jaguars beat the Texans.

— Patriots vs. Steelers is the only game this week that features two teams currently in playoff position. Rams vs. Seahawks and Chargers vs. Chiefs both should be fun, though.

— The Bills, Ravens and Chargers are locked in a dead heat for the second wild-card spot in the AFC, with Buffalo currently holding the edge thanks to a complicated tiebreaker system.

L.A. has a chance to overtake Kansas City as the AFC West leader in their head-to-head matchup Saturday night. The red-hot Chargers have an easy schedule the rest of the way, closing out the regular season with games against the Jets and Raiders.

