NFL Playoff Scenarios: How Patriots Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage In Week 17

Just one week remains in the 2017 NFL regular season, and several playoff spots remain up for grabs.
Here’s a full list of the Week 17 clinching scenarios for each team in playoff contention:
AFC
New England Patriots (12-3; clinched AFC East, first-round bye)
Clinch home-field advantage with win over New York Jets OR Pittsburgh Steelers loss to Cleveland Browns OR tie and Steelers tie
Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3; clinched AFC North, first-round bye)
Clinch home-field advantage with win over Browns and Patriots loss OR tie and Patriots loss
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5; clinched AFC South)
Locked into No. 3 seed
Kansas City Chiefs (9-6; clinched AFC West)
Locked into No. 4 seed
Baltimore Ravens (9-6)
Clinch playoff spot with win/tie vs. Cincinnati Bengals OR Buffalo Bills loss/tie vs. Miami Dolphins OR Tennessee Titans loss/tie vs. Jaguars
Tennessee Titans (8-7)
Clinch playoff spot with win over Jaguars OR tie and Bills loss/tie and Los Angeles Chargers loss/tie vs. Oakland Raiders OR Bills loss and Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
Clinch playoff spot with win over Raiders and Titans loss/tie and Bills loss/tie OR win and Titans loss/tie and Ravens loss/tie OR tie and Titans loss and Bills loss/tie
Buffalo Bills (8-7)
Clinch playoff spot with win and Ravens loss OR win and Chargers loss/tie and Titans loss/tie OR tie and Chargers loss and Titans loss
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (13-2; clinched NFC East and home-field advantage)
Locked into No. 1 seed
Minnesota Vikings (12-3; clinched NFC North)
Clinch first-round bye with win/tie vs. Chicago Bears OR Carolina Panthers loss/tie vs. Atlanta Falcons OR New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers OR Los Angeles Rams win over San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams (11-4; clinched NFC West)
Clinch No. 3 seed with win over 49ers OR Saints loss and Panthers loss OR tie and Saints loss/tie and Panthers loss/tie (cannot clinch first-round bye)
New Orleans Saints (11-4; clinched playoff spot)
Clinch NFC South with win over Buccaneers OR Panthers loss OR tie and Panthers tie
Carolina Panthers (11-4; clinched playoff spot)
Clinch NFC South with win and Saints loss/tie OR tie and Saints loss
Clinch first-round bye with win and Saints loss/tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss/tie
Atlanta Falcons (9-6)
Clinch playoff spot with win over Panthers OR Seattle Seahawks loss to Arizona Cardinals OR tie and Seahawks tie
Seattle Seahawks (9-6)
Clinch playoff spot with win and Falcons loss/tie OR tie and Falcons loss
