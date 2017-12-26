NFL Playoff Scenarios: How Patriots Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage In Week 17

Just one week remains in the 2017 NFL regular season, and several playoff spots remain up for grabs.

Here’s a full list of the Week 17 clinching scenarios for each team in playoff contention:

AFC

New England Patriots (12-3; clinched AFC East, first-round bye)

Clinch home-field advantage with win over New York Jets OR Pittsburgh Steelers loss to Cleveland Browns OR tie and Steelers tie

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3; clinched AFC North, first-round bye)

Clinch home-field advantage with win over Browns and Patriots loss OR tie and Patriots loss

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-5; clinched AFC South)

Locked into No. 3 seed

Kansas City Chiefs (9-6; clinched AFC West)

Locked into No. 4 seed

Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

Clinch playoff spot with win/tie vs. Cincinnati Bengals OR Buffalo Bills loss/tie vs. Miami Dolphins OR Tennessee Titans loss/tie vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans (8-7)

Clinch playoff spot with win over Jaguars OR tie and Bills loss/tie and Los Angeles Chargers loss/tie vs. Oakland Raiders OR Bills loss and Chargers loss

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Clinch playoff spot with win over Raiders and Titans loss/tie and Bills loss/tie OR win and Titans loss/tie and Ravens loss/tie OR tie and Titans loss and Bills loss/tie

Buffalo Bills (8-7)

Clinch playoff spot with win and Ravens loss OR win and Chargers loss/tie and Titans loss/tie OR tie and Chargers loss and Titans loss

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2; clinched NFC East and home-field advantage)

Locked into No. 1 seed

Minnesota Vikings (12-3; clinched NFC North)

Clinch first-round bye with win/tie vs. Chicago Bears OR Carolina Panthers loss/tie vs. Atlanta Falcons OR New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers OR Los Angeles Rams win over San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams (11-4; clinched NFC West)

Clinch No. 3 seed with win over 49ers OR Saints loss and Panthers loss OR tie and Saints loss/tie and Panthers loss/tie (cannot clinch first-round bye)

New Orleans Saints (11-4; clinched playoff spot)

Clinch NFC South with win over Buccaneers OR Panthers loss OR tie and Panthers tie

Carolina Panthers (11-4; clinched playoff spot)

Clinch NFC South with win and Saints loss/tie OR tie and Saints loss

Clinch first-round bye with win and Saints loss/tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss/tie

Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

Clinch playoff spot with win over Panthers OR Seattle Seahawks loss to Arizona Cardinals OR tie and Seahawks tie

Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Clinch playoff spot with win and Falcons loss/tie OR tie and Falcons loss

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images