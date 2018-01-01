NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Listings For Each Game

The NFL postseason is upon us.

The fields in both the AFC and NFC officially are locked in after a rather eventful Week 17. The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will run through New England, as the Patriots secured home-field advantage with a win over the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, snuck into the postseason thanks to the Baltimore Ravens’ stunning loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the NFC, the road to the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will run through Philadelphia, as the Eagles own the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2004 campaign. Elsewhere, the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons secured their position in the playoffs with a win over the Carolina Panthers, who own the other wild-card spot.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule below, complete with start times (all Eastern) and TV information.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 6

AFC: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN)

NFC: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m.(CBS)

NFC: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 13

AFC: TBD

NFC: TBD

Sunday, Jan. 14

NFC: TBD

AFC: TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

SUPER BOWL LII

Sunday, Feb. 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images