NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck Could Need Corrective Surgery If Pain Returns

It’s been a lost year for Andrew Luck, but 2018 might not get much better.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but complications have caused him to miss the entire 2017 season and another surgery might be on the horizon.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday, citing sources, that Luck might have to undergo corrective surgery in January if the pain he felt during his throwing regimen returns once he resumes throwing.

The Stanford product was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2 after he continued to suffer from biceps tendinitis, and Mortensen reported that if Luck feels pain when he starts his throwing program then he will need surgery to relocate the biceps tendon that is attached to the labrum he had repaired.

While Mortensen reported that Luck and the Colts don’t expect the surgery to be necessary following the quarterback’s treatment in Europe, the expected recovery for such a procedure is between three to six months.

This procedure is not expected to put Luck’s 2018 season in jeopardy, but he also was expected to return from the initial surgery in 2017. The early returns from his European treatment are good, but Luck has yet to restart his throwing program, which will determine the course of action.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images