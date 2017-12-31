NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Playing Mind Games With Jets Over Frigid Forecast

FOXBORO, Mass. — All week, the New England Patriots said dealing with frigid temperatures is mostly mental. Head coach Bill Belichick reportedly is trying to get in the New York Jets’ heads.
Belichick had the Gillette Stadium field crew put thermometers in the Jets’ tunnel, a Patriots source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday.
There’s also this:
It currently is 13 degrees in Foxboro, Mass. with a -8 wind chill. It’s supposed to get up to 15 degrees with a wind chill of 4 degrees by kickoff.
Meanwhile, Belichick took the field during pregame in shorts and a cutoff sweatshirt.
Jets safety Jamal Adams responded by warming up shirtless.
A game this frigid might just come down to who responds to the cold better, so the more mind games the better.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP