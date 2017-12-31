NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Playing Mind Games With Jets Over Frigid Forecast

FOXBORO, Mass. — All week, the New England Patriots said dealing with frigid temperatures is mostly mental. Head coach Bill Belichick reportedly is trying to get in the New York Jets’ heads.

Belichick had the Gillette Stadium field crew put thermometers in the Jets’ tunnel, a Patriots source told ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Sunday.

A source with the Patriots tells me Bill Belichick ordered the field crew to place these thermometers inside the Jets tunnel so New York is reminded how cold it is. Mental warfare. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/I7IwcZQZXf — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2017

There’s also this:

Apparently I’m on thermometer patrol. Thermometers places behind Jets bench. None behind the Patriots. #dundundun — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2017

It currently is 13 degrees in Foxboro, Mass. with a -8 wind chill. It’s supposed to get up to 15 degrees with a wind chill of 4 degrees by kickoff.

Meanwhile, Belichick took the field during pregame in shorts and a cutoff sweatshirt.

Jets safety Jamal Adams responded by warming up shirtless.

Jets top draft pick Jamal Adams going shirtless in warmups. pic.twitter.com/vxxtPLNsuK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017

A game this frigid might just come down to who responds to the cold better, so the more mind games the better.

