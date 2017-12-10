NFL Rumors: Browns Hired GM John Dorsey Before Giants Could Interview Him

The Cleveland Browns apparently learned their lesson about getting things done on time.

The Browns made a surprising front office shakeup Thursday, firing executive vice president Sashi Brown and former Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey as their new GM later that day. Apparently there was a reason for their urgency: Dorsey was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants’ vacant GM job this coming Tuesday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a development the Browns were aware of and “contributed” to them hiring Dorsey on Thursday.

In other words: Cleveland really wanted Dorsey as its GM, saw that he was in the running for the Giants’ job, and decided to cut the line.

Dorsey did impressive work with the Chiefs, helping Kansas City reach the postseason in three of his four seasons with the club from 2013 to 2016. He’ll face an exciting challenge with the Browns, who went 1-27 during Brown’s tenure but own a whopping 12 selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.

New York, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for its general manager after firing longtime GM Jerry Reese along with Ben McAdoo on Monday. Former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, who was the Giants’ pro personnel director from 1999 to 2012, is a top candidate for the job, sources told Schefter.

