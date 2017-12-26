NFL Rumors: Cardinals, Bruce Arians To Part Ways In ‘Amicable’ Split

Bruce Arians’ five-year Arizona Cardinals tenure is in its last days.

The Cardinals and their head coach have agreed to part ways at the end of the season, ProFootballWeekly’s Hub Arkush reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources. The split will be amicable, according to Arkush, as the Cardinals are keen for a “fresh start” after two consecutive disappointing seasons under Arians’ watch.

Arians’ record as Cardinals coach was 48-30-1, but just 14 of those wins have come in the last two seasons, largely due to injuries to key players such as quarterback Carson Palmer and running back David Johnson.

Arkush’s sources also claim Arians’ departure will increase the likelihood of Larry Fitzgerald retiring after this season. Fitzgerald, 34, remains a highly productive wide receiver and will be under contract with Cardinals in 2018, but the prospect of coaching and system changes might prompt him to seek an exit from Arizona or the sport altogether.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported last week Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien and New York Jets coach Todd Bowles are among the prime candidates to replace Arians if he leaves the Cardinals.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images