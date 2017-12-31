NFL Rumors: James White Not Expected To Play For Patriots Vs. Jets

The New England Patriots will be extremely thin at running back when they host the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee already have been ruled out with knee injuries, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that James White is not expected to suit up, either.

White, who is listed as questionable, is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s 36-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

That leaves Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden as the Patriots’ only active running backs. Lewis has been the team’s lead back this season, while Bolden, who primarily plays on special teams, has recorded just four carries in 15 games, with all of them coming in garbage time.

New England also will have Pro Bowl fullback James Develin as an option. Develin has caught a career-high six passes this season but hasn’t carried the ball since 2014.

Six other Patriots also are listed as questionable: wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Eric Lee, safety Devin McCourty, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle and special teamer Matthew Slater. Defensive tackle Alan Branch has been ruled out.

The Patriots need a win or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

