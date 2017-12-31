NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels ‘A Possibility’ For Titans If Mike Mularkey Is Fired

Josh McDaniels will be a popular name on the NFL’s coaching carousel this offseason, and an intriguing job could be opening after Sunday that might have his name all over it.

The Tennessee Titans have lost three games in a row to put them in danger of missing the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. And apparently, a loss to the Jags might not only cost the Titans a playoff spot but also could spell the end for Mike Mularkey’s time at the helm of the Titans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport.

Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Titans ownership has grown “frustrated” with the development of third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota and could fire Mularkey in favor of a quarterback whisperer, noting that the New England Patriots offensive coordinator is “a possibility.”

Mariota has taken a step back in 2017, as Mularkey’s old-school approach to offense hasn’t allowed the QB to blossom the way the Titans had hoped.

Rapoport also reported that Mularkey could be done even if the Titans make the playoffs, as a one-and-done showing likely won’t be enough to save his job.

Mariota dazzled in his first two seasons, but Tennessee’s preference for ball-control offense via the run game has stymied the Oregon product’s development. Mariota is much more effective in a wide-open offense, and it has shown during the past two weeks as the bulk of the Titans’ offensive production has come at the end of the half or game when Mariota is allowed more control over the play calling.

Whether it’s McDaniels or not, the Titans would be wise to move on from Mularkey and institute a staff that will further develop their franchise QB.

