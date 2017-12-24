NFL Rumors: Josh Rosen Prefers Giants Over Browns, Might Balk At Draft

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break.
At 0-14, the Browns a virtual lock to secure the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But they might want to take Josh Rosen off their big board, as the UCLA quarterback prefers playing for the New York Giants, and would “hesitate” to enter the draft if he knew Cleveland would take him, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.
“Privately, Rosen has expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland and would rather be with a more stable franchise, such as the Giants,” Schefter wrote.
“Rosen plans to sit down with his parents after Tuesday’s Cactus Bowl for a “serious conversation” before making a final decision about whether to turn pro, he said Saturday. Whether Cleveland has the No. 1 overall pick could influence his decision, according to a source.”
Rosen, a junior, has thrown for 3,717 yards this season, to go along with 26 touchdowns passes and 10 interceptions. The Bruins are a disappointing 9-3, and their former head coach, Jim Mora, was fired in November.
This represents more tough news for the Browns, who likely aren’t convinced that Deshone Kizer is a franchise quarterback. USC quarterback Sam Darnold, another top prospect, reportedly also has expressed hesitance to set himself up for a career in Cleveland.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
