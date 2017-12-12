NFL Rumors: Patriots Nearing Deal With Veteran Wideout Kenny Britt

It appears Tom Brady will be gaining a new weapon as the New England Patriots inch towards the postseason.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday afternoon that the Patriots are nearing a deal with veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt.

Source: the Patriots are close to a deal with former Browns WR Kenny Britt. He visited them today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2017

Britt signed a four-year, $32 million free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns back in March, but after hauling in just 18 catches with two touchdowns in nine games, the team decided to release him Dec. 6. However, he’s one season removed from a career year with the Los Angeles Rams which saw him catch 68 passes for 1,0002 yards with five touchdowns.

The move comes at a rather interesting time for New England, as Chris Hogan just returned from a shoulder injury for the Pats’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Miami Dolphins. Britt now joins a receiving corps alongside Hogan, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Philip Dorsett.

The Britt signing has yet to be made official, but if and when it is, the Patriots will have a pair of roster decisions to make.

With Kenny Britt reportedly coming aboard and Rob Gronkowski returning from suspension, the Patriots will need to cut two players from their 53-man roster this week. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 12, 2017

New England travels to Pittsburgh for a Week 15 matchup with the AFC-leading Steelers on Sunday.

