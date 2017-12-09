NFL Rumors: Patriots Receiver Chris Hogan Expected To Play Week 14

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan reportedly is primed to make his return to the game field Monday night after missing four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Barring setbacks, Hogan is likely to play Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Saturday.

Hogan was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. He was on the practice field Saturday.

Hogan was on pace for career highs across the board before suffering the shoulder injury. He has 33 catches for 438 yards with five touchdowns in eight games this season. It would be especially beneficial to get Hogan back on the field this week with tight end Rob Gronkowski suspended.

Hogan was one of the Patriots’ biggest red-zone threats before going down with the injury. The Patriots are losing their biggest red-zone weapon in Gronkowski.