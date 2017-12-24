Saints Busting Out More ’28-3′ Jokes To Troll Falcons Before Week 16 Game

It’s been nearly 10 months since the New England Patriots ripped the Atlanta Falcons’ hearts out in Super Bowl LI.
But as Jonah Hill once told us: People don’t forget.
The Saints plan to keep the “28-3” joke alive at Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of their Week 16 clash with Atlanta, according to those on the scene in New Orleans.
The Falcons, of course, blew a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI to lose 34-28 in overtime.
Saints fans got the trolling ball rolling early Sunday, as one fan fashioned a simple yet effective hat.
Those outside the domed stadium also could witness the trolling, as a plane flying a banner that read, “28-3 Merry XMas” was seen circling the field before kickoff.
New Orleans isn’t the only NFL team — or the only NFC South team, to be exact — to give the Falcons a hard time about last February’s collapse.
In fact, it’s not even the first time this season the Saints have messed with their division rival — wide receiver Willie Snead rocked a “28-3”-themed shirt to New Orleans’ Week 14 game in Atlanta, while there were some aerial antics, as well.
The Saints lost that game 20-17, though, so they’d better back up their trash talk in a matchup with huge playoff implications.
UPDATE (1:05 p.m. ET): It’s not Super Bowl-related, but this is an awesome troll-job by New Orleans:
That’s a nod to a MARTA bus hilariously blocking a television camera as it tried to film the implosion of the Georgia Dome back in November.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
