Saints Busting Out More ’28-3′ Jokes To Troll Falcons Before Week 16 Game

It’s been nearly 10 months since the New England Patriots ripped the Atlanta Falcons’ hearts out in Super Bowl LI.

But as Jonah Hill once told us: People don’t forget.

The Saints plan to keep the “28-3” joke alive at Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of their Week 16 clash with Atlanta, according to those on the scene in New Orleans.

We are told by someone who watched a rehearsal, that the Saints are planning a 28-3 stunt to be played before kickoff — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 24, 2017

The Falcons, of course, blew a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI to lose 34-28 in overtime.

Saints fans got the trolling ball rolling early Sunday, as one fan fashioned a simple yet effective hat.

Saints fan @CubanWhoDat has made gold 28-3 lead hats for game against Falcons today. pic.twitter.com/4J2OG8XRN8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2017

Those outside the domed stadium also could witness the trolling, as a plane flying a banner that read, “28-3 Merry XMas” was seen circling the field before kickoff.

Saints fans hilarious 😂😂😂 look what somebody flying around the dome 28-3 Merry Christmas 😂😂😂 Who Dat!! pic.twitter.com/p0A9VRFkFD — 10-(the falcons bout to be anothe W) (@1BenjiBenji) December 24, 2017

This is an incredible photo by @MichaelDeMocker. pic.twitter.com/Z8h17bbw6e — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 24, 2017

New Orleans isn’t the only NFL team — or the only NFC South team, to be exact — to give the Falcons a hard time about last February’s collapse.

In fact, it’s not even the first time this season the Saints have messed with their division rival — wide receiver Willie Snead rocked a “28-3”-themed shirt to New Orleans’ Week 14 game in Atlanta, while there were some aerial antics, as well.

The Saints lost that game 20-17, though, so they’d better back up their trash talk in a matchup with huge playoff implications.

UPDATE (1:05 p.m. ET): It’s not Super Bowl-related, but this is an awesome troll-job by New Orleans:

As Falcons take field at Superdome, Saints brilliantly block them on the big screen with a MARTA bus pic.twitter.com/F0EwadaJ6Z — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) December 24, 2017

That’s a nod to a MARTA bus hilariously blocking a television camera as it tried to film the implosion of the Georgia Dome back in November.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images