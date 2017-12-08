NFL Week 14 Betting Odds: Chargers, Chiefs Among Favorites

The Los Angeles Chargers will be aiming to maintain a share of first place in the AFC West with a fourth straight win this weekend when they take on the visiting Washington Redskins on Sunday as 6-point favorites on the NFL Week 14 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chargers pulled into a three-way tie with the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders atop the divisional standings with a 19-10 win over the Cleveland Browns as 13-point home chalk last weekend. The Chargers are now unbeaten straight up in three straight home dates going into Sunday afternoon’s Redskins vs. Chargers betting matchup at StubHub Center.

The Chargers have emerged as legitimate playoff contenders since putting the brakes on a season-opening 0-4 SU slide, going 6-2 SU against the spread in eight outings since, including a pair of outright victories as betting underdogs.

Defense has played a key role in the Chargers’ sudden resurgence after winning just nine total games the past two seasons. Los Angeles has surrendered just 16 total points in its past two outings, and 14.9 points per game during its current 6-2 SU run, and has seen the UNDER prevail in six of seven contests in totals betting.

Conversely, the 5-7 Redskins have tumbled out of playoff contention while allowing 35.4 points per game in five defeats during their current 2-5 SU run, including a lopsided 38-14 loss in Dallas as 1.5-point chalk last week.

Elsewhere, while the Chargers soar, the Chiefs search for an end to a four-game SU slide as it hosts the Raiders as 4-point favorites this weekend.

The Chiefs looked poised for a Super Bowl run during a season-opening 5-0 SU and ATS run that opened with a stunning 42-27 upset of New England as 8-point road chalk. However, Kansas City has struggled on both sides of the ball during its current 1-6 SU and ATS swoon, scoring 17 or fewer points in four of its six losses, while tumbling to a distant +4000 on the Super Bowl 52 odds.

Following a feeble 2-4 SU start, the Raiders have shown signs of a turnaround with SU wins in four of six outings, but remain a betting disappointment, covering just twice in their past 10 outings. Oakland is also winless SU and ATS in four visits to Arrowhead Stadium.

In other NFL Week 14 action, the 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars look to keep pace with the Tennessee Titans in the hunt for top spot in the AFC South as they battle the visiting Seattle Seahawks as 2.5-point favorites. The 8-4 Titans aim for a third straight victory as they travel to the desert to take on the beleaguered Arizona Cardinals as 3-point chalk.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images