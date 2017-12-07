NHL Betting Odds: Bruins Heavy Favorites Vs. Struggling Coyotes

The Boston Bruins will be looking to tally consecutive home victories for the first time since early April when they play host to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday as heavy -205 betting favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home following a 5-3 loss in Nashville as a +103 bet on Monday, but recorded a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay as narrow -107 chalk in its last home contest a week ago, and is 6-2-0 in eight games overall ahead of Thursday night’s Coyotes vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The five goals scored by the Predators on Monday marks the most surrendered by Boston since a 5-4 loss to Buffalo in late October. Bolstered by solid goaltending performances from both Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, the Bruins allowed just 13 total goals over their previous seven games overall, but have allowed 3.2 goals per game during a 3-3-0 stretch at TD Garden.

Those numbers have translated into uneven results in totals betting, where the UNDER is 5-4-0 in the club’s past nine, and a middling 3-3-0 in the past six at home, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Coyotes travel to Boston after opening a four-game road trip in Las Vegas on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights as +165 underdogs. After opening the season on a dismal 2-15-3 run, Arizona looked to have turned things around in mid-November, winning four of five including a trio of road victories in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Arizona has taken a step back in recent outings, though, losing four of five, and now is winless in three away contests. However, the club has turned in consistent results of late in totals betting, where the UNDER is on a steady 14-2-0 run, including 13 games in which five or fewer total goals have been scored.

After potting two or fewer markers in five of their past seven games, the Coyotes now face the huge task of trying to end an 11-game losing streak against the Bruins that dates back to October 2010. Boston tallied a 6-2 victory in the desert as -124 chalk on Oct. 14, and has allowed just three total goals in four straight wins over Arizona at TD Garden.

Starting with Thursday’s contest, the Bruins play eight of their next 10 games on home ice. The club looks to end a two-game home losing streak against the New York Islanders when the two teams clash on Saturday before traveling to Detroit for a date with the slumping Red Wings next Wednesday.

