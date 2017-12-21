NHL Odds: Bruins Favored Over Jets In Thursday Night Tilt At TD Garden

The Boston Bruins will be gunning for a third straight victory as they open a three-game holiday homestand against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday as -135 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bruins are coming off a pair of impressive performances to start the week. Boston marched to a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets as narrow -108 home chalk Monday, and followed up with a 3-0 shutout win over the Buffalo Sabres as a -125 bet Tuesday, and remain five points up on the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings going into Thursday night’s Jets vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

Winnipeg’s visit closes out a busy early stretch of games against Western Conference squads for the Bruins, who have played 16 of their first 32 contests this season against out-of-conference opponents. The club has enjoyed regular success during that run, going 9-6-1 with six victories in nine contests on home ice, including a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes as -217 favorites in their most recent date with a Western squad Dec. 7.

Boston also has taken three straight from Winnipeg, capped by a 4-1 win as -165 favorites in their last meeting at TD Garden in November 2016. But the Bruins face a much-improved Jets team that remains within striking distance of top spot in the Western Conference standings after recording two straight victories.

The Jets own a solid 12-3-1 home record but have struggled on the road, getting outscored by a wide 24-10 margin during a recent six-game swoon that included shutout losses to the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. The club halted its road slide with a 6-4 win over the Nashville Predators as +140 underdogs on Tuesday night, marking the fourth time in their past five road contests that the OVER has prevailed in totals betting.

Following Thursday night’s date with the Jets, the Bruins continue their homestand with visits from a pair of divisional rivals as the Detroit Red Wings come to town Saturday, followed by a visit from the Ottawa Senators next Wednesday.

The Bruins claimed a 3-2 win in Detroit as -140 road chalk Dec. 13, and have outscored the Red Wings by a 36-15 margin in eight straight wins at TD Garden. It’s been a different story in recent clashes with the Senators, who have recorded wins in 14 of 18 overall dates with the Bruins according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Ottawa has won six straight at TD Garden, including a trio of victories in last season’s opening-round playoff win over the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images