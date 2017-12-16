NHL Odds: Bruins Slight Favorite In Crucial Tilt With Rangers

The Boston Bruins will be searching for an end to a six-game losing streak against the New York Rangers when they play host to their Original Six rivals Saturday as narrow -130 betting favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has failed to earn a point while getting outscored by a 23-10 margin in six regulation losses to New York ahead of Saturday’s Rangers vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins dropped a 4-2 decision in New York as a +124 bet on Nov. 8 in their most recent date with the Rangers. That marked the first of four straight losses for the Bruins, but the club has regained its touch since halting that slide, posting wins in nine of their past 12 outings.

Defense continues to be the key to the B’s success. Boston has held opponents to two or fewer goals on eight occasions over its past 12 games and now sits fourth in the NHL with just 82 goals allowed through 29 outings.

However, the Bruins have surrendered big goal totals when they fall to defeat, allowing four or more goals in each of their past four losses. That run includes Thursday’s disappointing 5-3 loss to the visiting Washington Capitals as -116 chalk, which drops the Bruins to 4-2-0 in their past six at home, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Rangers travel to Boston after posting a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings as -109 home favorites Friday night. New York has dropped four of six on the road, but has tallied wins in two straight visits to TD Garden, and has claimed victory in six of nine meetings with Atlantic Division opponents this season.

The Bruins open next week with three games in four nights. Following the Columbus Blue Jackets’ visit to TD Garden on Monday, the Bruins travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Tuesday, followed by a home date with the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Boston has dropped two straight to the Blue Jackets, including a 4-3 loss in Columbus as +128 underdogs on Oct. 30, but the Bruins dominated in a 5-2 win in their last home meeting in Nov. 2016.

The club also suffered a 5-4 loss to Buffalo as -179 home chalk on Oct. 21, but has outscored the Sabres by a 20-8 margin in six straight road wins over its divisional rival. The Bruins also have taken three straight from the Jets, who are winless in five straight home dates ahead of a Saturday night matchup with the St. Louis Blues as +125 road underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images