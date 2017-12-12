College Football

Nick Saban For Senate? New Ad Asks Republicans To Write-In Alabama Head Coach

by on Mon, Dec 11, 2017 at 9:02PM
2,988
Alabama head coach Nick Saban

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nick Saban undoubtedly would win any election he ran for in the state of Alabama, and liberal super PAC American Bridge knows that.

The organization is spending $10,000 on a Facebook ad ahead of the Alabama special Senate election Tuesday. The ad encourages Republican voters to write-in their vote instead of casting it for Judge Roy Moore, an accused pedophile, and it shows them how to do so by suggesting they cast a write-in vote for Saban.

Moore is opposed by the Democratic nominee Doug Jones, and NBA Hall of Famer and Alabama resident Charles Barkley joined Jones at a rally Monday, and the Auburn product tore into Moore during his speech.

Moore still is considered the favorite in a deeply red state despite multiple on-the-record allegations that he molested children when he was in his 30s.

Many polls, however, have the race being decided by a few points, so if American Bridge can sway a few people to vote for the Alabama Crimson Tide’s coach and not Moore, the Democrats could collect a huge win.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team