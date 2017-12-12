Nick Saban For Senate? New Ad Asks Republicans To Write-In Alabama Head Coach

Nick Saban undoubtedly would win any election he ran for in the state of Alabama, and liberal super PAC American Bridge knows that.
The organization is spending $10,000 on a Facebook ad ahead of the Alabama special Senate election Tuesday. The ad encourages Republican voters to write-in their vote instead of casting it for Judge Roy Moore, an accused pedophile, and it shows them how to do so by suggesting they cast a write-in vote for Saban.
Moore is opposed by the Democratic nominee Doug Jones, and NBA Hall of Famer and Alabama resident Charles Barkley joined Jones at a rally Monday, and the Auburn product tore into Moore during his speech.
Moore still is considered the favorite in a deeply red state despite multiple on-the-record allegations that he molested children when he was in his 30s.
Many polls, however, have the race being decided by a few points, so if American Bridge can sway a few people to vote for the Alabama Crimson Tide’s coach and not Moore, the Democrats could collect a huge win.
