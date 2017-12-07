Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Incredibly Detailed Tattoo Of Famous Allen Iverson Play

One of the most memorable plays in NBA Finals history now resides on Odell Beckham Jr.’s leg.

The New York Giants wide receiver took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new sleeve of tattoos on his right leg, which includes portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jackson, Barack Obama and Mike Tyson.

But one of the coolest portions of the leg sleeve is a sketch of the iconic Allen Iverson step-over play.

For those who don’t recall, the play occurred during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. With less than one minute left in overtime, Iverson nailed a step-back jump shot in the corner and proceeded to step over then-Lakers guard Tyronn Lue who had stumbled during the course of action.

If Iverson was ever to return to the favor, a tattoo of OBJ’s ridiculous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys would be pretty sweet.

