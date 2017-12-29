Ohio Man’s Obituary Cites Browns As Reason For His Health Worsening

The Cleveland Browns are so bad, they literally are killing people.

The Browns are just a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers away from being the second franchise in NFL history to go winless in a season.

They’ve been beaten down in most every game, fired their general manager, and still have no clear direction for the team going forward.

Enter Paul Stark.

Stark, a surveyor who spent most of his life living in Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday of a sudden illness.

And he took a turn because of, well, the Browns. And his obituary made sure to note it.

“Paul Stark passed away on December 27, 2017 of complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky,” read the first line of Stark’s obituary.

You’ve got to respect the sense of humor. And that was not the only mention the beleaguered NFL team got in the obituary, either.

“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings,” it read. “Paul believed in paying it forward, and the goodwill he leaves behind will endure long after he’s gone.”

If the Browns needed any reason to go out and steal a win on Sunday, there it is.

