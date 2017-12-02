Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch Big Ten Championship Game Online

The Wisconsin Badgers face a tall task in continuing their undefeated season Saturday night.
The No. 3-ranked Badgers will take on No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wisconsin enters the contest at 12-0, and a win against the Buckeyes surely will solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State owns a 10-2 record with losses to Oklahoma and Iowa, and likely will need some help in order to be one of the final four teams, even with a win over the Badgers.
Here’s how you can watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
