Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Has Scary Fall Into Barrier Netting During Run

Things took a scary turn at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, when two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn took a nasty spill during a run on Friday.

The 33-year-old — who had the second-best qualifying time entering the Women’s World Cup season opener Friday — wiped out and went hard into the barrier netting.

Here’s the video:

Ouch.

Despite the hard hit, the American appeared to not be too badly hurt, making her way down the hill on her own power. Later in the day, she responded to the incident on Twitter.

Well that hurt… had a nice lead the whole way down but caught my inside ski. That’s ski racing though! I’ll be sore tomorrow but will rest up tonight and barring anything major I will be racing. Can’t keep me down! Congrats on the podium today too👏🏻 https://t.co/Kh0n4UGEkr — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 1, 2017

What makes the whole ordeal so concerning for the skier is her recent injury history. In fact, she is attempting to return to the Winter Olympics in 2018 after missing the 2014 Olympics with a knee injury.

