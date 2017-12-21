Panthers’ Cam Newton Acts Like Child After Getting Train To Honk Horn

For better or for worse, Cam Newton still acts like an adolescent.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is as full of youthful exuberance as he is immensely talented. The former of those traits was on full display Thursday as a train rolled past the Panthers’ practice.

Newton called for the train to honk its horn — something we all can relate to. And, much to the 28-year-old’s delight, the conductor delivered.

“Can I get a toot toot?”🚂 A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Admit it: You would’ve reacted the same way.

Say what you want about Newton, but it is somewhat refreshing to see a professional athlete unafraid to have a little fun. That was especially true Sunday afternoon, when Newton toyed with the Green Bay Packers before throwing a touchdown pass.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images