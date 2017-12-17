NFL

Panthers’ Thomas Davis Cheap Shots Davante Adams With Ugly Hit To Head

by on Sun, Dec 17, 2017 at 3:17PM
It’s been a rough year for Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver missed time earlier this season with a concussion after taking a brutal head shot from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. And during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Adams again was the victim of a dirty play.

Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on the Packers’ first possession of the third quarter. During the return, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. connected on a blatant helmet-to-helmet hit on Adams.

Watch the ugly play below:

And here’s another angle:

Pretty indefensible.

To Davis’ credit, he appeared remorseful while Adams was being tended to on the field.

Adams was removed from the game and ruled out with a concussion.

While this certainly was a lowlight from Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium, there were some noteworthy plays on the positive end of the spectrum, too. The Packers performed a humorous touchdown celebration in the first quarter, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talked trash and called his shot before throwing a TD pass.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews-USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin

