Panthers’ Thomas Davis Cheap Shots Davante Adams With Ugly Hit To Head

It’s been a rough year for Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver missed time earlier this season with a concussion after taking a brutal head shot from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. And during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Adams again was the victim of a dirty play.

Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on the Packers’ first possession of the third quarter. During the return, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. connected on a blatant helmet-to-helmet hit on Adams.

Watch the ugly play below:

Panthers LB Thomas Davis lays a brutal hit on Packers WR Davante Adams.pic.twitter.com/RLCT5UGDW0 — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) December 17, 2017

And here’s another angle:

Here’s a look at the hit Thomas Davis laid on Davante Adams. He’s up and moving. #Packers pic.twitter.com/BQLf3y1x0q — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) December 17, 2017

Pretty indefensible.

To Davis’ credit, he appeared remorseful while Adams was being tended to on the field.

Thomas Davis visibly upset with himself after that cheap shot hit to Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/hlbaR5nG6p — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) December 17, 2017

Adams was removed from the game and ruled out with a concussion.

While this certainly was a lowlight from Sunday’s game at Bank of America Stadium, there were some noteworthy plays on the positive end of the spectrum, too. The Packers performed a humorous touchdown celebration in the first quarter, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talked trash and called his shot before throwing a TD pass.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews-USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin