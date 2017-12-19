Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Patrice Bergeron’s Net Drive Key To Bruins’ First Goal Vs. Blue Jackets

by on Mon, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:54PM
Brad Marchand’s pretty finish to score the opening goal in the Boston Bruins’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night was the highlight, but it wasn’t the only important factor in the tally.

Patrice Bergeron’s hard drive to the net, which took multiple Blue Jackets players with him, was key in giving Marchand enough time and space to fire a great shot toward goal.

For a breakdown of the goal from several angles, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

