Patriots-Bills Inactives: New England Down To Fourth-String Offensive Tackle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be down to their fourth string offensive tackle Sunday against the Buffalo Bills with LaAdrian Waddle and Marcus Cannon inactive.

Cameron Fleming is expected to start at right tackle in Cannon and Waddle’s place. Nate Solder will start, as usual, at left tackle.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

DE Trey Flowers (ribs)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB Mike Gillislee (healthy)

LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)

Some notes:

— Cannon, Flowers, Hogan and Reilly previously were announced.

— Slater and Waddle made the trip but weren’t ready to play.

— Gillislee is the lone healthy scratch in the group. This is the fourth game in a row he’ll be inactive.

— Center David Andrews (illness) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) will return from their ailments. Andrews has been out since Week 11. Rowe hasn’t played since Week 4.

— Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was questionable to play with a calf injury. He’s good to go.

— Wide receiver Bernard Reedy, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad Saturday, and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad this week, will make their debuts with New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images