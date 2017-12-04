Patriots-Bills Takeaways: Malcom Brown Excels As Pass Rusher, Vs. Run

Raise your hand if you thought defensive tackle Malcom Brown would help fill the void of pass rushers Trey Flowers and Kyle Van Noy on Sunday. OK, now put your hand down and stop lying.

Brown led the Patriots in pressures Sunday while taking on an increased role in the passing game. The Patriots had four sacks in Sunday’s 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills despite Flowers being inactive and Van Noy taking on a reduced role because of a calf injury. Brown had one of them.

Check out this week’s takeaways and charting stats.

PASSING ATTACK

— Of Brady’s nine incompletions, one was thrown away. The Patriots didn’t have any drops, none of Brady’s passes were batted at the line and none of his incompletions came as he was hit while throwing. As far as Brady’s standards go, it was an average performance as he went 21-of-30 for 258 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

— Brady was 2-of-4 for 57 yards with an interception on passes that traveled 20 yards or more.

RUSHING ATTACK

— Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead both had strong performances while the Patriots rushed for 191 yards on 35 carries. Lewis forced three missed tackles on 15 touches and averaged 4.4 yards after contact. Burkhead forced four missed tackles on 15 touches and averaged 2.33 yards after contact. James White didn’t force any missed tackles.

PASS PROTECTION

Joe Thuney: two sacks, one hurry

Dwayne Allen: two hurries

Nate Solder: two hurries

Shaq Mason: one QB hit

David Andrews: one hurry

— Right tackle fill-in Cameron Fleming didn’t allow a single hurry while replacing Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle. That came as a big surprise.

— Thuney previously had only surrendered one sack all season. He struggled against Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

— Solder had a false start and illegal block above the waist. Fleming also was flagged for a false start.

PASS RUSH

Malcom Brown: .5 sack, one QB hit, three hurries

Eric Lee: 1.5 sacks, one QB hit

David Harris: 1.5 sacks, one hurry

Deatrich Wise: two hurries

Kyle Van Noy: .5 sack

Alan Branch: one hurry

Adam Butler: one hurry

— What a performance by Brown, who hasn’t generated much pressure throughout his NFL career. Brown seems to be playing a little lighter this season.

— Lee has made a huge impact in two games with the Patriots. He has 2.5 sacks in his first NFL games.

PASS COVERAGE

Malcolm Butler: 3-7, 31 yards, PBU

Devin McCourty: 3-5, 24 yards, PBU

Stephon Gilmore: 2-6, 22 yards, two PBUs

Patrick Chung: 3-4, 15 yards

Jordan Richards: 2-3, 13 yards

Elandon Roberts: 1-2, 7 yards

Jonathan Jones: 1-3, 3 yards

Eric Rowe: 0-1, PBU

Eric Lee: 0-1, INT, PBU

Kyle Van Noy: PBU

— Gilmore continues to impress. If Week 12’s 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins wasn’t his best game of the season, then this week’s was. His two pass breakups came near the goal line as the Bills clearly were targeting him in the red zone.

— Butler also had a solid performance. The Patriots’ secondary is dominating as of late.

— Lee’s interception was thrown straight at him, but give him credit for actually catching it.

RUN DEFENSE

Malcom Brown: four stops

Adam Butler: one stop

Lawrence Guy: one stop

Deatrich Wise: one stop

David Harris: one stop

Elandon Roberts: one stop

Malcolm Butler: one stop

Patrick Chung: one stop

— On top of providing a pass rush, Brown also was active in the run game. He seems to be fully healthy after missing time with an ankle injury.

Stats via Pro Football Focus Elite

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images