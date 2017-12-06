Patriots’ Chris Hogan Breaks Silence On Shoulder Injury, Week 14 Status

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan took an important step Wednesday in his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8.

Hogan returned to practice and described it as being “like the first day of school.” He wouldn’t commit to playing Monday night against the Miami Dolphins but did say he’s preparing himself to play in the game.

“I’m just day by day,” Hogan said.

Hogan has missed four games with the injury. He was on pace for career highs after collecting 33 receptions for 438 yards with five touchdowns through eight games.

Hogan had a pretty good idea the injury he suffered, reported as a sprained AC joint, was severe in the Patriots’ 21-13 win over the Chargers. How?

“It hurt pretty bad,” Hogan deadpanned.

The Patriots could use Hogan, especially in the red zone, against the Dolphins on Monday night with tight end Rob Gronkowski suspended. The Patriots have made do with three wide receivers under 6 feet since Hogan, who’s 6-foot-1, went down with the injury.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images