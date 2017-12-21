Patriots Coordinators Included In List Of Recommended NFL Head Coaches

A panel of former NFL coaches and general managers believe the New England Patriots’ coordinators should be head coaches.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are included on the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel’s list of recommended head-coaching candidates, according to The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi, via ProFootballTalk.

Also included are Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Both McDaniels and Patricia have interviewed for open head-coaching positions in the past. McDaniels was hired as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2009 and was fired during the 2010 season. He was 11-17 with the Broncos.

Patricia has never held a head-coaching position. He’s been Patriots defensive coordinator since 2012. The Patriots have won two Super Bowls with McDaniels and Patricia as coordinators.

The New York Giants’ will be looking to hire a new head coach after firing Ben McAdoo. Several other head-coaching positions are expected to open by the end of the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images