Patriots Cut Two, Sign Two, Place Marcus Cannon On IR In Roster Moves Flurry

New England Patriots starting right tackle Marcus Cannon will not be returning to the team this season.

Cannon, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 8, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday in a flurry of roster moves announced by the Patriots.

The Patriots also officially signed wide receiver Kenny Britt and re-signed defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois. The Patriots released linebacker Jonathan Freeny and wide receiver Bernard Reedy. The Patriots now have an open spot on their roster to activate tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Reserve offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle took over for Cannon before suffering his own ankle injury in Week 12. Cameron Fleming started at right tackle in Week 13 and 14. The Patriots have Cole Croston as another option at the position.

Jean Francois was released Dec. 2. Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch suffered a knee injury in Week 14. Jean Francois brings needed depth to that position.

Freeny was signed last week and helped fill in for injured linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Reedy was signed off the practice squad Dec. 2 and sporadically was used as a punt returner.

