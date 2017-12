The New England Patriots defense is performing at a high level despite the loss of key linebacker Dont’a Hightower due to a season-ending injury. The Patriots are 7-1 after the loss of Hightower, allowing less points per game and creating almost double the amount of turnovers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images