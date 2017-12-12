Patriots Fans Surely Will Love Jarvis Landry’s Deflategate TD Celebration

The Miami Dolphins had themselves a good time Monday night.

The Dolphins made their season with an impressive 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football” and definitely enjoyed the moment. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh spoke after the game about the Patriots’ “simple” offense, and it was wide receiver Jarvis Landry who needled the Patriots during the game.

After his 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Landry brought back everyone’s favorite controversy — Deflategate — when he dropped to the ground and started pushing down on the ball.

The @MiamiDolphins lead 27-10 after Jarvis Landry’s TD. It marks the @Patriots’ largest deficit since last season’s Super Bowl.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/V2D9BoABtT — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 12, 2017

Landry was asked about the celebration after the game, and he referenced the song “MotorSport” Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

“This song right here — ‘take the air out of the ball just so I can flex,'” Landry told reporters after the game, per The Associated Press. “I won’t say the rest (of the song) because you all will take it out of context.”

Well, since he mentioned it, here’s the rest of the lyrics in context:

Xans, Perky, check (yeah), Bill Belichick

Take the air out the ball, just so I can flex

Take the air out the mall, walkin’ with the sacks

Take the air out your broad (hey), now she can’t go back

Well, all right.

He added an Instagram post for good measure, too.