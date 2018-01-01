Patriots’ First Playoff Game Scheduled For Saturday Night, Jan. 13

The New England Patriots, as has become customary, will play their first postseason game on a Saturday.

The Patriots’ divisional-round playoff game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. This is the fifth straight year the Patriots will open their postseason schedule on a Saturday.

The Patriots will play the lowest remaining seeded team out of the No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs, No. 5 Tennessee Titans and No. 6 Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs and Titans will play each other in the wild-card round. The Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Patriots make it to the AFC Championship Game, that will take place at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. The Super Bowl will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

