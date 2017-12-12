Patriots Inactives: Chris Hogan, LaAdrian Waddle Return To Action Vs. Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After a month-and-a-half on the shelf, Chris Hogan will make his return to the New England Patriots’ lineup Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hogan officially is active for the Patriots’ matchup with the Dolphins after missing the past four games with a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle also returns after sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury. He’s likely to start at right tackle in place of the still-injured Marcus Cannon.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater is active, as well, after missing three games with a hamstring injury, and defensive end Deatrich Wise will play after a foot injury kept him out of practice earlier in the week.

Here are the Patriots’ inactives:

Marcus Cannon, OT

Trey Flowers, DE

Kyle Van Noy, LB

David Harris, LB

Brandon King, ST

Cole Croston, OT

Mike Gillislee, RB

Harris appears to be a healthy scratch for the first time since Week 5, as he was not listed on the Patriots’ latest injury report. The veteran linebacker was working out in front of team trainers and doctors during pregame warmups, however, meaning he might be dealing with a new ailment.

The Patriots also will without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is serving a one-game suspension.