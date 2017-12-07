Patriots Injury Report: Achilles Continues To Keeps Tom Brady Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed his second consecutive practice Thursday with an Achilles injury he suffered in Week 11.

If Brady’s practice schedule this week follows Week 12 and Week 13, then he’ll be back on the field Friday to play Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Brady was spotted walking in the Patriots’ locker room Thursday afternoon without a limp.

Here’s this week’s full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Tom Brady (achilles)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

Deatrich Wise (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Malcolm Butler (ankle)

LB Marquis Flowers (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (rib)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)

Center David Andrews and wide receiver Amendola were removed from this week’s injury report. Reilly being a full participant indicates he’s fully recovered from his concussion.

Wise, Butler, Gilmore and King’s injuries are new. Butler didn’t practice Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images