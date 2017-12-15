Patriots Injury Report: Alan Branch Out, 10 Questionable Vs. Steelers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The final injury report of the week brought good and bad news for the New England Patriots.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch was ruled out with a knee injury and 10 players are questionable to play in Sunday’s must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but four players were removed from the injury report.

Cornerbacks Johnson Bademosi and Malcolm Butler, quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were declared fully healthy for Week 15.

Here’s the full injury report.

OUT

DT Alan Branch (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

DE Trey Flowers (hip)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

LB David Harris (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (foot)

Wise, Gilmore, Hogan, Slater and Waddle were active through their injuries in Week 14, so they should be good to go again Sunday. Wise and Waddle were limited in the game, however.

Flowers, Harris, King and Van Noy were inactive Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images