Patriots Injury Report: Another New England Player Misses Practice With Illness

FOXBORO, Mass. — Another New England Patriots player is under the weather.

Cornerback Johnson Bademosi missed Thursday’s Patriots practice with an illness, according to the team’s injury report. It was Bademosi’s first practice absence this season.

Running backs Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee each sat out one practice last week due to illness, with Gillislee’s also keeping him out of Monday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Both players have been present each day this week.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) was the only player absent from Thursday’s session. The 11 players who practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday again were limited, and quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (hand) both were full participants.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday:

DNP

Johnson Bademosi, CB (illness)

Alan Branch, DT (knee)

LIMITED

Malcolm Butler, BC (ankle)

Trey Flowers, DE (rib)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (ankle)

David Harris, LB (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Brandon King, LB (hamstring)

Eric Lee, DE (ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (calf)

LaAdrian Waddle, OT (ankle)

Deatrich Wise, DE (foot)

FULL PARTICIPANTS

Tom Brady, QB (Achilles)

Brandin Cooks, WR (hand)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images