Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Aggravated Left Shoulder, Achilles

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is back on the injury report and has missed another Wednesday practice.

Brady wasn’t listed on the Patriots’ Week 16 injury report at all as he practiced last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. His left shoulder and Achilles were readded Wednesday, however.

Brady previously suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 5 that made him limited in practice prior to Week 6. His Achilles injury first popped up on the injury report prior to Week 12.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Tom Brady (Achilles, left shoulder)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

FS Devin McCourty (shoulder)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB James White (ankle)

Gillislee and McCourty also are new to the injury report.

Running back Brandon Bolden and linebacker Brandon King were removed from the injury report.

