Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady’s Achilles Injury Shows Improvement

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady not only practiced Wednesday, he was a full participant.

That’s a good sign for Brady’s injured Achilles, which kept him out of Wednesday practice in each of the last three weeks.

Brady still was listed among 14 players on the Patriots’ injury report Wednesday. Here’s the full list.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Alan Branch (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Malcolm Butler (ankle)

DE Trey Flowers (rib)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

LB David Harris (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (Achilles)

WR Brandin Cooks (hand)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images