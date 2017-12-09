Patriots Injury Report: Two Players Out, 11 Questionable; Tom Brady Is OK

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Let’s get that out of the way first.

But 11 other players are listed as questionable, and two players were ruled out for Week 14, per Saturday’s practice participation and injury report. Here’s the full list.

OUT

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Marquis Flowers (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (rib)

RB Mike Gillislee (illness)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

RB Dion Lewis (illness)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise, Jr. (foot)

REMOVED FROM INJURY REPORT

QB Tom Brady (Achilles)

CB Malcolm Butler (ankle)

LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)

Marquis Flowers and Rowe played through their injuries last week, so it seems likely they’ll be active again Monday. Trey Flowers, Hogan, Slater and Waddle all were inactive last week with their injuries. Hogan reportedly is likely to play.

Gillislee, Gilmore, King, Lewis and Wise are dealing with new ailments. Lewis will play Monday night, a source told NESN.com on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images