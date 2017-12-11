Patriots Injury Update: Trey Flowers, Two Others Ruled Out Vs. Dolphins

One of the New England Patriots’ best defensive players will miss his second consecutive game.

The Patriots on Sunday ruled defensive end Trey Flowers (rib) out for Monday night’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Flowers also sat out last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills after playing in New England’s first 11 games.

New England also ruled out running back Mike Gillislee (illness) and special teamer Brandon King (hamstring) and announced Saturday that linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) would not play. Gillislee was a healthy scratch for the previous four games.

Eight other Patriots are listed as questionable for the Monday night matchup, including wide receiver Chris Hogan, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Deatrich Wise. All eight of those players made the trip to Miami.

The Patriots also will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is serving a one-game suspension.

