Patriots’ Nate Solder Added To Injury Report Late, Questionable With Illness

The New England Patriots’ Twitter account broke some news Saturday night at 11:05 p.m ET.

Patriots starting left tackle Nate Solder is questionable to play in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills after he was added to the injury report with an illness. It’s rare for the Patriots to update their injury report on a Saturday night prior to a home game.

The Patriots also have offensive tackles LaAdrian Waddle, Cameron Fleming and Cole Croston on their 53-man roster. Waddle is questionable to play with an ankle injury. He played one snap at right tackle in Week 14 and 10 snaps at right tackle behind Fleming in Week 15.

The Patriots likely would have to start Fleming and Waddle at offensive tackle if Solder can’t play. If Waddle isn’t up to a full workload, then Croston could see his first extended workload of the season. He’s been on the field for just nine total snaps, including eight on offense.

The Patriots already ruled out defensive tackle Alan Branch and running back Rex Burkhead on Friday. Solder is one of nine players questionable to play against the Bills.

